Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.25% Change This Year

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -8.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $81.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.93% off the consensus price target high of $103.76 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 86.84% higher than the price target low of $55.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.34, the stock is 1.02% and -1.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -2.68% off its SMA200. YMM registered 2.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.22%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 7103 employees, a market worth around $8.01B and $979.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.07 and Fwd P/E is 16.68. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.96% and -27.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.10% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 982.81M with Short Float at 4.45%.