Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 71.25% Upside

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) is -16.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.25% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 61.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 5.44% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.56% off its SMA200. AUMN registered -50.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.86%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.69%, and is 13.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.51% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $39.60M and $23.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.89% and -58.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.30%).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -362.50% this year.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.48M, and float is at 127.16M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 0.68% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -7.87% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -30.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.