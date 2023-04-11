GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $10.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.76, the stock is 1.06% and -10.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -14.95% off its SMA200. EAF registered -49.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.80%.

The stock witnessed a -13.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.19%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has around 1347 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.22 and Fwd P/E is 4.96. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -53.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.88M, and float is at 256.21M with Short Float at 2.71%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.