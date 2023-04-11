GROY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Now

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) is 2.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GROY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is 10.72% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -4.35% off its SMA200. GROY registered -43.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.42%.

The stock witnessed a 18.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.11%, and is 10.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $327.44M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.60% and -46.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.91M, and float is at 94.32M with Short Float at 0.46%.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that is -6.76% lower over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -10.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.