Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 79.23% Upside

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) is 15.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.72 and a high of $14.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGAL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $12.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.23% off the consensus price target high of $53.59 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -59.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.13, the stock is 1.19% and -9.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 20.32% off its SMA200. GGAL registered 10.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.04%.

The stock witnessed a -11.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.82%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has around 9275 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.74 and Fwd P/E is 2.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.64% and -21.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.80% this year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.47M, and float is at 90.03M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) that is trading 13.03% up over the past 12 months and Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) that is 7.21% higher over the same period. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -31.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.