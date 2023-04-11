HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Is Down -90.21% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) is -90.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $16.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUBC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is -30.75% and -75.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -8.33% at the moment leaves the stock -86.20% off its SMA200. HUBC registered a loss of -87.98% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -18.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.07%, and is -6.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.09% over the week and 19.88% over the month.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has around 548 employees, a market worth around $122.84M and $69.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -92.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.60% this year.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.27M, and float is at 76.93M with Short Float at 0.45%.