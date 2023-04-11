ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is -2.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.07 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $21.37, the stock is 2.70% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 0.31% off its SMA200. IBN registered 9.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.19%.

The stock witnessed a 4.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.47%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 103010 employees, a market worth around $74.10B and $13.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.19% and -10.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 41 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.49B, and float is at 3.39B with Short Float at 0.45%.