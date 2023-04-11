ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Track to Reach $11.00 in a Year

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is -22.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $6.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -28.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is -0.50% and -6.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -21.95% off its SMA200. IMGN registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.95%.

The stock witnessed a -4.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.27%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $836.00M and $108.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.72% and -41.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-142.60%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.10% this year.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.41M, and float is at 219.84M with Short Float at 11.37%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 20.00% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 2.11% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -6.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.