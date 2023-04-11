Is Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) a good stock to buy now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $27.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $20.85, the stock is 0.58% and -5.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -3.88% off its SMA200. BRX registered -17.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is -3.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.84 and Fwd P/E is 23.40. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.33% and -23.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.87M, and float is at 298.27M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aman Angela M,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Aman Angela M sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $23.04 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Berman Michael B (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $22.96 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45146.0 shares of the BRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Finnegan Brian T () disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.14 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 145,682 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -16.64% down over the past 12 months and CubeSmart (CUBE) that is -10.21% lower over the same period. Public Storage (PSA) is -20.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.