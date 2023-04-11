KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is 1.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.15 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KAR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is 1.65% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -6.63% off its SMA200. KAR registered -25.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.03%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.70%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $1.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.32. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.35% and -27.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KAR Auction Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.70M, and float is at 106.93M with Short Float at 5.83%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kestner Michael T.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kestner Michael T. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $14.70 per share for a total of $73500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10922.0 shares.

KAR Auction Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that HALLETT JAMES P (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $13.15 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the KAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Kelly Peter J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 45,958 shares at an average price of $13.10 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 274,978 shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR).

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 20.17% up over the past 12 months and Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) that is -27.89% lower over the same period. CarMax Inc. (KMX) is -32.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.