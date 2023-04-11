KT Corporation (KT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is -13.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.19 and a high of $15.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is 1.24% and -5.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -12.35% off its SMA200. KT registered -22.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.67%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.84%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.84% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

KT Corporation (KT) has around 23371 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $19.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.85. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.11% and -23.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

KT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year.

KT Corporation (KT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 512.39M, and float is at 467.29M with Short Float at 0.48%.

KT Corporation (KT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) that is -57.14% lower over the past 12 months. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is -9.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.