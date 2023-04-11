Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) is 13.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is 13.72% and 11.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 28.38% off its SMA200. DRS registered 3.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.71%.

The stock witnessed a 12.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.53%, and is 11.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $7.09B and $109.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.82 and Fwd P/E is 17.47. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.08% and -13.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leonardo DRS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 295.60% this year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.59M, and float is at 46.96M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 9.28% up over the past 12 months and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) that is -6.09% lower over the same period.