Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MFC Stock Is Going Next

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is 4.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $21.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $20.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.91% off the consensus price target high of $25.24 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -0.97% lower than the price target low of $18.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is 3.01% and -2.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. MFC registered -12.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.96%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $34.71B and $11.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is 46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.34% and -14.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.72%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -18.33% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is 8.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.