OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) up 9.13% since start of the year

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) is 9.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.22% off the consensus price target high of $0.45 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.5% higher than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 25.22% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 12.97% at the moment leaves the stock -42.06% off its SMA200. OCX registered -74.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.68%.

The stock witnessed a -5.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.77%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.63% over the week and 21.20% over the month.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $36.26M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.10% and -75.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.70%).

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoCyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.70% this year.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.61M, and float is at 106.54M with Short Float at 1.17%.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC bought 663,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.09 million shares.

OncoCyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 26,827,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.30 per share for $8.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50.18 million shares of the OCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Arno Andrew (Director) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $87875.0. The insider now directly holds 532,049 shares of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX).

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -14.90% lower over the past 12 months.