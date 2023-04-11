PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -10.98% Change This Year

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -10.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $19.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $59.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.17% off the consensus price target high of $202.91 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 81.34% higher than the price target low of $41.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is -3.98% and -11.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -30.96% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -61.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.90%.

The stock witnessed a -11.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.98%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8387 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.61 and Fwd P/E is 1.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.60% and -60.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.20% this year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 325.98M, and float is at 200.03M with Short Float at 1.98%.