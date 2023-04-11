Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) is -85.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $86.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 72.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -19.26% and -57.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 16.16% at the moment leaves the stock -97.17% off its SMA200. PBLA registered -99.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.80%.

The stock witnessed a -39.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.74%, and is -6.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.31% over the week and 14.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.91% and -99.52% from its 52-week high.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.20% this year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.60M, and float is at 14.17M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.