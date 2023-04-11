PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) – The 98.29% Upside Potential Remains

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) is 121.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $4.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is 165.94% and 92.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 167.64 million and changing 245.67% at the moment leaves the stock -51.60% off its SMA200. PLXP registered -90.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.11.

The stock witnessed a 114.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.11%, and is 179.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.27% over the week and 25.36% over the month.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $12.46M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 245.67% and -91.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.30%).

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.90% this year.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.60M, and float is at 24.65M with Short Float at 0.55%.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) that is trading -0.30% down over the past 12 months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is 6.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.