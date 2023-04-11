PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PMVP Stock Is Going Next

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) is -54.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $22.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMVP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.74% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 73.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is -22.01% and -38.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock -63.24% off its SMA200. PMVP registered -81.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.15%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.50%, and is -17.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -2.23% and -82.38% from its 52-week high.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.71M, and float is at 44.72M with Short Float at 18.63%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $15.93 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87786.0 shares.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -21.07% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -40.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.