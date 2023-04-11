Positives for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) as stock gains in recent trading

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is 12.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 12.53% and 15.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 54.48% off its SMA200. IAG registered -15.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.26%.

The stock witnessed a 39.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.81%, and is 7.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $958.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.40. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.27% and -22.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.60M, and float is at 477.96M with Short Float at 1.11%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 55.94% up over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is -25.57% lower over the same period.