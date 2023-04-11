Positives for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) as stock gains in recent trading

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) is -68.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is -1.45% and -37.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -63.42% off its SMA200. IBRX registered -71.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.96%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.51%, and is -13.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 17.20% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has around 725 employees, a market worth around $701.17M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.58% and -79.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.20%).

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.90% this year.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 403.64M, and float is at 83.44M with Short Float at 30.59%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.