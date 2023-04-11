Positives for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) as stock gains in recent trading

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -20.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.16, the stock is 3.11% and -17.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -52.22% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -72.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.93%.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.50%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $704.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.78 and Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is 34.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.04% and -77.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.48M, and float is at 647.22M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.