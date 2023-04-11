PRQR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Now

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) is -41.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRQR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.83% off the consensus price target high of $5.54 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.3% lower than the price target low of $1.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -25.70% and -26.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 28.47% off its SMA200. PRQR registered 128.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.78%.

The stock witnessed a -31.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.22%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $174.58M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 309.43% and -43.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.70%).

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.46M, and float is at 62.46M with Short Float at 2.60%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is trading -40.26% down over the past 12 months.