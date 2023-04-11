Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is -4.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.80, the stock is -1.43% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. RITM registered -22.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.55%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.67%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 5763 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.36 and Fwd P/E is 5.30. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.67% and -31.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.77M, and float is at 471.39M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -29.84% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -20.35% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -26.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.