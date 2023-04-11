Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) is 254.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $16.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCLX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $14.15, the stock is 71.02% and 70.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 9.69% at the moment leaves the stock 64.49% off its SMA200. SCLX registered 39.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.98%.

The stock witnessed a 97.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 181.31%, and is 72.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.36% over the week and 16.06% over the month.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $38.03M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.42. Distance from 52-week low is 393.03% and -16.27% from its 52-week high.

.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.81M, and float is at 83.06M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.