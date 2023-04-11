Sea Limited (SE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 60.54% Change This Year

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 60.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.67 and a high of $121.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $84.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $83.53, the stock is 2.73% and 15.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 29.11% off its SMA200. SE registered -30.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$30.80.

The stock witnessed a 7.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.99%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 67300 employees, a market worth around $47.66B and $12.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.16. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.41% and -31.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.00% this year.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 560.33M, and float is at 356.16M with Short Float at 6.48%.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -84.00% down over the past 12 months.