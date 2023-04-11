Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is -8.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $79.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $52.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.37% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.71% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.63, the stock is -13.20% and -16.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -13.87% off its SMA200. SPT registered -32.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.31%.

The stock witnessed a -14.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.06%, and is -15.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 1141 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $253.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 258.15. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.49% and -34.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.60%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.30% this year.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.10M, and float is at 46.41M with Short Float at 12.53%.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 94 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Preto Joseph,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $53.51 per share for a total of $80265.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Del Preto Joseph (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $58.25 per share for $23825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Barretto Ryan Paul (President) disposed off 5,600 shares at an average price of $57.97 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 265,375 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).