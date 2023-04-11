Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) – The 4.5% Upside Potential Remains

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -1.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.60 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.96% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.55, the stock is 1.00% and -6.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -8.18% off its SMA200. SHO registered -15.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.25%.

The stock witnessed a -3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.53%, and is -3.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $912.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.92 and Fwd P/E is 37.30. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.00% and -24.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 444.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.61M, and float is at 206.71M with Short Float at 6.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -13.75% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -10.05% lower over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -20.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.