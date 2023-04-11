The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) on Track to Reach $15.00 in a Year

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is -25.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.74 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.19, the stock is 4.44% and -11.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. GEO registered 31.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.85%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.96%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $988.78M and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.03 and Fwd P/E is 6.48. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.56% and -34.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.70% this year.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.17M, and float is at 118.21M with Short Float at 20.40%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black James H.,the company’sSVP & Pres, Secure Services. SEC filings show that Black James H. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $10.99 per share for a total of $32970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6373.0 shares.

The GEO Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that March Shayn P. (VP of Finance and Treasurer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $10.00 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56779.0 shares of the GEO stock.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading -16.65% down over the past 12 months.