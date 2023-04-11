The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is 6.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $15.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $10.83, the stock is 3.93% and -1.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -6.27% off its SMA200. GT registered -15.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.28%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has around 74000 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $20.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.41 and Fwd P/E is 6.51. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.11% and -30.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.60% this year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.00M, and float is at 281.70M with Short Float at 4.30%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times.