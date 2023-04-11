These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -28.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -5.49% and -20.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -44.07% off its SMA200. ACB registered -82.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.37%.

The stock witnessed a -17.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.07%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1338 employees, a market worth around $292.05M and $211.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.78% and -82.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-183.60%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.30% this year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.45M, and float is at 299.83M with Short Float at 11.08%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.