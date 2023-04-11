Things appear to be looking up for Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -11.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $30.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $185.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.42% off the consensus price target high of $276.33 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are 77.52% higher than the price target low of $93.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.94, the stock is -8.05% and -7.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -0.55% off its SMA200. BILI registered -30.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.22%.

The stock witnessed a 12.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.91%, and is -10.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $8.49B and $3.18B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.44% and -31.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.08M, and float is at 315.82M with Short Float at 7.64%.