Things appear to be looking up for Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -0.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $42.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.67% off the consensus price target high of $48.04 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -0.46% lower than the price target low of $38.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.07, the stock is 3.88% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -2.87% off its SMA200. ENB registered -16.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.06%.

The stock witnessed a 2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.58%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $79.78B and $39.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.26 and Fwd P/E is 12.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.56% and -18.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 2.13%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 33.21% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -1.67% lower over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 1.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.