Things appear to be looking up for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is 29.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.7% lower than the price target low of $3.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is 18.36% and 26.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 26.94% off its SMA200. EXK registered -7.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.48%.

The stock witnessed a 50.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.75%, and is 7.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $765.22M and $210.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 126.97 and Fwd P/E is 34.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.64% and -27.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.07M, and float is at 188.36M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 0.68% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -7.87% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -41.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.