Things appear to be looking up for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is -9.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.34 and a high of $26.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 4.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.19, the stock is 3.34% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -7.72% off its SMA200. KIM registered -20.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.35%.

The stock witnessed a -1.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.87%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $11.93B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.69 and Fwd P/E is 27.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.67% and -27.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.00% this year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 615.86M, and float is at 605.44M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOURENSO FRANK,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LOURENSO FRANK sold 9,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $20.70 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that KIMCO REALTY CORP () sold a total of 11,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $26.18 per share for $301.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28.34 million shares of the KIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, COHEN GLENN GARY (Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.07 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 486,240 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -12.72% down over the past 12 months and Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -14.45% lower over the same period. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is -20.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.