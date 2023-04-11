Things appear to be looking up for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is -2.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.52 and a high of $117.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTR stock was last observed hovering at around $68.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.18% off its average median price target of $90.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.18% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -1.7% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.19, the stock is -2.70% and -7.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -11.72% off its SMA200. NTR registered -29.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.72%.

The stock witnessed a -9.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.94%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $50.31B and $50.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.76 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.44% and -39.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.00% this year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.57M, and float is at 498.48M with Short Float at 1.34%.