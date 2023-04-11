Things appear to be looking up for XP Inc. (XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -28.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $30.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $97.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.34% off the consensus price target high of $126.29 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 85.2% higher than the price target low of $73.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is -3.50% and -18.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -36.26% off its SMA200. XP registered -64.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.16%.

The stock witnessed a -11.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.93%, and is -7.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.82 and Fwd P/E is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -64.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 547.55M, and float is at 388.21M with Short Float at 4.96%.