UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is 59.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $5.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is 10.47% and 14.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 33.77% off its SMA200. UWMC registered 24.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.98%.

The stock witnessed a 15.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.43%, and is 7.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $8.46B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.96. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.92% and -1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.10% this year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.60B, and float is at 89.02M with Short Float at 23.11%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Czubak Kelly,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $9988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5316.0 shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Elezaj Alex (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 277,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.64 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UWMC stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -5.67% down over the past 12 months and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) that is 0.91% higher over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -42.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.