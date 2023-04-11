Veru Inc. (VERU): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VERU Stock Is Going Next

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is -81.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -32.61% and -68.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -5.66% at the moment leaves the stock -88.83% off its SMA200. VERU registered -79.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.59%.

The stock witnessed a -55.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.52%, and is -13.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $85.19M and $27.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.01% and -95.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.00%).

Veru Inc. (VERU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veru Inc. (VERU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veru Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.56M, and float is at 61.13M with Short Float at 24.99%.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberger Mario,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 6.04% up over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is 4.92% higher over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is -11.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.