VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Is Up 20.00% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $2.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VHC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.67% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.67% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -3.79% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.47% off its SMA200. VHC registered -21.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$845.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.96%, and is 19.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.49% over the week and 9.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.56% and -41.79% from its 52-week high.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirnetX Holding Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.42M, and float is at 63.77M with Short Float at 5.60%.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Larsen Kendall,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $2113.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

VirnetX Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Larsen Kendall (President & CEO) bought a total of 13,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $1.20 per share for $16595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the VHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Larsen Kendall (President & CEO) acquired 2,431 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $2917.0. The insider now directly holds 638,958 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC).

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading -7.33% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -3.38% lower over the same period.