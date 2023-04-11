What should you know before buying stock in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -20.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.09 and a high of $22.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.91, the stock is 5.80% and -6.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -15.44% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.11%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.82%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.03 and Fwd P/E is 5.14. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.06% and -25.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.24M, and float is at 221.58M with Short Float at 1.91%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 30 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -22.22% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -19.70% lower over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is -8.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.