Why FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is -11.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 35.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is 0.86% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -27.28% off its SMA200. FREY registered -35.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.51%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.00%, and is -13.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.25% and -54.43% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FREYR Battery (FREY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.51M, and float is at 113.60M with Short Float at 7.40%.