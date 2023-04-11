Why Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -32.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $13.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is -2.29% and -24.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -43.76% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -69.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.06%.

The stock witnessed a -21.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.28%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $7.62B and $2.46B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.65% and -73.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -245.40% this year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.06M, and float is at 111.92M with Short Float at 6.12%.