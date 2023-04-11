Why should you keep an eye on Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)?

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is -43.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $4.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 85.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is -36.87% and -47.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -58.54% off its SMA200. GMDA registered -82.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.67%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -54.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.23%, and is -9.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 16.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.36% and -82.49% from its 52-week high.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.84M, and float is at 58.63M with Short Float at 8.77%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blum Robert I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Blum Robert I bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $77500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52000.0 shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Jenkins Abigail L. (President and CEO) bought a total of 16,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.55 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GMDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, WILLS STEPHEN T (Director) acquired 9,677 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $14999.0. The insider now directly holds 11,677 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA).