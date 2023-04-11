Why should you keep an eye on Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM)?

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) is -66.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $145.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is -58.50% and -70.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -7.30% at the moment leaves the stock -88.51% off its SMA200. MCOM registered -98.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.29%.

The stock witnessed a -68.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.33%, and is -40.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.03% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $12.14M and $15.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.46% and -98.51% from its 52-week high.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.85M, and float is at 4.96M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.