Why The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -8.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.43 and a high of $78.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $59.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $67.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.79% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.24% higher than the price target low of $62.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.28, the stock is 1.31% and -7.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.23% off its SMA200. TD registered -25.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.31%.

The stock witnessed a -4.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.72%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $108.02B and $38.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.65 and Fwd P/E is 6.18. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.95% and -24.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 15.11% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -19.34% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -11.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.