Will Ebix Inc. (EBIX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) is -24.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.74 and a high of $33.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05%.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 9.65% and -8.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.6 million and changing 15.71% at the moment leaves the stock -22.10% off its SMA200. EBIX registered -53.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.08%.

The stock witnessed a -10.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.11%, and is 14.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.42% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has around 10521 employees, a market worth around $428.69M and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.57% and -55.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Ebix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.80M, and float is at 24.26M with Short Float at 20.75%.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ebix Inc. (EBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -17.53% down over the past 12 months and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is -4.65% lower over the same period. John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) is -26.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.