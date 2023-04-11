Will SNDL Inc. (SNDL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -25.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.19% off the consensus price target high of $5.38 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 61.06% higher than the price target low of $3.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 0.54% and -15.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -35.64% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -75.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.44%.

The stock witnessed a -4.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.23%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $396.02M and $367.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.90% and -75.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 260.70M, and float is at 259.34M with Short Float at 5.96%.