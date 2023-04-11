Will Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -4.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.95 and a high of $50.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $31.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $32.17, the stock is 4.07% and -3.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -10.13% off its SMA200. LUV registered -26.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.14%.

The stock witnessed a -2.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.30%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 66656 employees, a market worth around $19.11B and $23.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.12% and -35.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.70% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 591.67M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTFORD JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $38.87 per share for a total of $87458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21046.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $45.70 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23296.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -9.63% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is 0.14% higher over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -18.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.