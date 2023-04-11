Will StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $12.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $63.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.95% off the consensus price target high of $90.23 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 71.52% higher than the price target low of $31.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.07, the stock is -0.48% and -4.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -7.47% off its SMA200. STNE registered -20.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.65%.

The stock witnessed a 1.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.37%, and is -4.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $9.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.10. Distance from 52-week low is 33.15% and -28.20% from its 52-week high.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.30% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.60M, and float is at 247.08M with Short Float at 6.84%.