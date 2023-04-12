AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) on Track to Reach $22.50 in a Year

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is -36.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.64% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 32.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.14, the stock is -7.87% and -28.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -38.70% off its SMA200. AHCO registered -22.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.03.

The stock witnessed a -12.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.44%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.45 and Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.49% and -55.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.14M, and float is at 88.31M with Short Float at 10.50%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Everest Hill Group Inc.,the company’s9% owner. SEC filings show that Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $11.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.81 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Everest Hill Group Inc. (9.9% owner) sold a total of 44,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $21.00 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.35 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Everest Hill Group Inc. (9.9% owner) disposed off 55,211 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 13,389,797 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).